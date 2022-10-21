“It will be difficult for us" - Castletown manager ahead of Portarlington Leinster challenge

Paul Garrigan's Castletown charges stunned Shelmaliers in the Wexford Senior Championship Final.

The real turning point came in the ten minutes after halftime when Castletown scored five points without reply to turn a two-point deficit into a three-point lead.

The win set up a first round Leinster Championship match with Laois champs Portarlington who are sure to be favourites.

But Castletown manager Paul Garrigan is a very shrewd experienced individual. He has two senior All Irelands with Meath Ladies as a coach and will be joining Colm O Rourke’s backroom team with the Meath Senior men's team for 2023.

The famous Ben Brosnan is one of Castletown's stars as well as county players Conor Carty and Robbie Brooks.

Speaking to Cian O’Connell of gaa.ie Paul Garrigan knows his side are up against it particularly given the extra week of rest that the Port lads would have benefited from.

“They are putting a big, big effort in, Martin Murphy is over them, he is going in with Offaly. He has been with them, they have won three in a row in Laois. It will be difficult for us considering our lads will be enjoying a bit of this week so you don't have much recovery.

“This will be our eighth or ninth week in a row. We have played a game every week for the last nine weeks, but listen, that can be good too.

“Sometimes if you are off for two or three weeks you lose a little bit of momentum. It is a home match which is a help. Wexford Park is a unique environment with the wind down there - so that should help,” he said.