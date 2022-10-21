Laois Gardai issue appeal over stolen cattle

Laois Gardai are on the trail of cattle rustlers following a theft last weekend.
Mountmellick Garda are investigating the theft of a number of cattle from Campclone, Ballyfin on evening of Saturday, October 15
According to Gardai, a dark coloured pick up jeep was seen leaving the scene towing a horse box trailer towards Mullaghanard Cross.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountmellick Garda 057 86 74100 or call the Garda Confidential line at 1800 666 111.
