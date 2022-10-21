Waiting for demolition - slow progress to replace two Portlaoise houses

The slow demolition countdown continues for two doomed Portlaoise houses.

Laois County Council forcibly bought the pair of large houses on the Stradbally road this year, to knock them and replace them with a road.

The latest news is that a design has been drawn up to build social houses on the leftover garden plots on either side of the new road.

The two homes on the Stradbally Road were built over 30 years ago but never occupied, with a shadow over their planning status.

The field behind them is owned by the Health Service Executive and the long planned link road would go across it to the Dublin Road at the Fielbrook roundabout.

"Design options for both roads and housing are being examined with a view to the development of the lands acquired. In the interim, the houses will be secured and the sites maintained to protect local residential amenity," housing officer Georgina Ireland has reported this week.

The update was sought in a motion to the Portlaoise Municipal District, by Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley.

She is not happy at the rate of progress.

"The response is very disappointing to say the least. Those two houses are there long before I was on the council. A road was meant to go there and I welcome that it's now in the council's ownership, but this seems to be endless.

"A resident has asked me what are the plans, and to get it tidied up. It looks dreadful. Weeds are up high. In fairness the residents in the area keep it immaculate, there is great pride. This is an ongoing nightmare. What are we waiting for? If we are waiting for the HSE it will be here in 20 years. I ask that it's cleaned up immediately," she said.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald seconded the motion.

"I can't understand the length of time. A couple of years ago we were told they would be knocked. People living close by are sick and tired of looking at these two vacant fine big houses gone to rack and ruin," she said.

Director of Services Simon Walton gave more information.

"A commitment to tidy up the sites has been given. They are CPO'd. The council owns both properties albeit the process is not fully complete. There is no doubt that the road linking Stradbally and Dublin roads is required for the future sustainable development of Portlaoise, for schools, housing and general expansion of the town and given the congestion on the Block Road.

"The new road is in the Local Area Plan as two arrows, we have been refining that and engaging with Kolbe School to specifically identify the road line and to identify the surplus land for housing developments at the point where the sites are.

"Proposals are now being advanced, we are working on it seven or eight months, I'd be confident that by the end of the year we will have a layout of the housing development," the council director said.

He said that the road will take up a 14 metre width, leaving "reasonably substantial" land for use.

Cllr Fitzgerald has asked that the social housing on it be for pepole with disabilities or special needs, as it is close to Portlaoise hospital.