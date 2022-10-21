Man appeared at Portlaoise District Court
A suspended sentence was handed out to a man who told gardai to f**k off in Portlaoise.
Philip Gannon, 37, of 39 Dr Murphy Place, Portlaoise admitted being drunk and disorderly in Lyster Square, Portlaoise on November 25, 2019.
Sgt JJ Kirby said gardai found an intoxicated male attempting to break into a car in Lyster Square on the date in question. When approached he “told gardai to f**k off”, explained Sgt Kirby. He said the defendant has 41 previous convictions.
Solicitor Philip Meagher said his client was a long term resident in the psychiatric unit in Portlaoise. He said the man is on a regime of medication which doesn’t mix well with alcohol. Mr Meagher said his client apologises. “He has very little recollection of what happened,” he added.
Judge Andrew Cody sentenced the man to one month suspended for two years at the sitting of Portlaoise District Court.
