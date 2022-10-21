Search

21 Oct 2022

'Disgraceful' that Laois families are in limbo caged off from their dream homes

'Disgraceful' that Laois families are in limbo caged off from their dream homes

Conor Ganly

21 Oct 2022 10:33 PM

news@leinsterexpress.ie

It is a disgrace that families have been left in limbo for more than waiting for the keys to their finished homes in Borris-in-Ossory, according to a county councillor.

Fine Gael’s Cllr Conor Bergin said he was just off the phone to hopeful residents when he raised the problems with Featherbed Lane with Laois County Council management in County Hall.

“It’s disgraceful how long this is going on. It is two years since the families were allocated those house,” he said.

Cllr Bergin said they had expected that it would be no later than this October that the keys to the social houses would be handed over for five houses in the new estate.

“They still haven’t been given a move in date or even a date when they will be getting keys,” he said.

Himself a Borris-in-Ossory native, Cllr Bergin says he sees the houses first hand every day. He said he believes they are finished.

“This needs to be a top priority…it can’t go on any longer,” he said.

Cllr Bergin said the delay is taking its toll on the families who are waiting.

Director of Services Donal Brennan said he would communicate the concerns back to his colleagues in the council’s management.

The issue was raised at the Borris-in-Osory Mountmelllick Municipal District Meeting in October.

There are 11 houses in the estate and six homes were occupied in August 2021.  Two mothers spoke to the Leinster Express in August, 2022, about their frustration at the long delay. One is renting a home for her young family that she said is cold and damp.

"In winter the house is like an icebox, I can't keep oil in it. The walls have mildew from the damp. I'm afraid to say too much to the landlord," she said.

She got the letter offering her the council house back in October 2020.

"I was led to believe it would be a couple of months and we would be in. Since then I've had no correspondence about the delay, no word from the council at all. At this stage I'm starting to wonder will we ever get in.  It would be brilliant to have it, it would be great security for me instead of privately renting.

"I had been picking bits of furniture up and they are in storage but I can't tell the shops when I can collect them. It's a joke," she said.

They were given three move-in dates all of which have been missed.

A second mother is in a similar situation.

"We all got the letter in October 2020 to say we had a house. It meant absolutely everything to be offered a home where I am from. I'd never have to move again. I was living with my mam and now I'm privately renting. My children all share a room, it's not easy. The rent is €850 a month but I get HAP towards it.

"I told my landlady I would only need it for a few months because we were told I would be in by December. It's only a layover. I don't have a contract, the landlady has other people wanting to rent there and she could tell me to go."

She is on the council house waiting list for five years.

The families fear it they may not be in for Christmas.

News

