Death Notices for Laois - Saturday, October 22, 2022

Teresa Bolton - Portarlington

The death took place on Friday, October 21 of Teresa Bolton (née Dunne) of Blackhall Bridge, Portarlington.



Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Bill and daughter-in-law Margaret. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Teresa, Una, Aileen, Anne and Margaret, sons Bill and John, sister Anne, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence (eircode R32 N6T1) on Saturday afternoon from 2pm until 6pm and on Sunday afternoon from 2pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning at 11am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.

Teresa's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Joe Bosco Gleeson - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, October 20 of Joe Bosco Gleeson of Redwood, Clonkeen, Portlaoise and formerly of Redwood, Lorrha, Nenagh, Co Tipperary.



Retired Detective Garda. After a short illness bravely borne in the care of the staff at the Mater Private. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Anna, daughters Carol and Ruth, son Joe, sons in law Nicholas and Stefan, daughter-in-law Emma, grandchildren Harry, Kate and Lucy, brothers, sister, nieces,nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence on Saturday evening from 4pm to 6pm. Removal on Sunday to St Ruadhan's Church, Lorrha arriving at 1.15 pm for funeral Mass at 1.30 pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Patrick Lacey - Attanagh

The death took place on Thursday, October 20 of Patrick Lacey of Lisbigney, Attanagh.



At The Regional Hospital Portlaoise after a long illness. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Breda, daughters Mairead and Elaine, sons Padraig and Nicholas, sister Mary, brothers Michael, Nicholas and William, grandchildren Darragh, Clodagh, Conor and Kieran, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 4pm on Friday evening with Rosary at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in St.Brigid's Church, Ballinakill which can be viewed on the link https://www.ballinakillknockparish.com/. Interment afterwards in St.Brigid's Cemetery.

Margaret Mullins - Killeshin

The death took place on Thursday, October 20 of Margaret Mullins (née Cummins) of Coolnariska, Killeshin, and formerly of Kilree, Bagenalstown.

Peacefully, in her son Brian’s House, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Pat, much loved mother of Michael, Brian and Patrick, cherished sister of John, Brenda, Tommy, Jim, Joe, Willie, Helen, Kathleen, Patricia and the late Nance, Lilly and Jean and adored daughter of the late Tom and Bridie. She will be sadly missed by her sons, grandchildren Aaron, Ciara, Aoife, Shane, Nicole and Daniel, daughters-in-law Deirdre, Olivia and Debbie, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St, from 4pm on Saturday, concluding with Prayers at 8pm that evening. Removal on Sunday at 12.30pm to The Holy Cross Church, Killeshin, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Breda Quigley - Timahoe

The death took place on Wednesday, October 19 of Breda Quigley (née Nolan) of Corrigeen North, Timahoe.



Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Breda was the adored wife of Joe, cherished Mother of Ann Marie, Brendan, Helen, Sarah and Joe and wonderful Nana and Grandma to Chloe, Ella, Joe, Hugh, Conor, Aoibheann and Shay. Beloved Sister of Marie, John and Eilish. Breda will be sadly missed by her Brothers-in-law, Sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, Daughter-in-law Amanda, Sons-in-Law Niall and Joe, Sarah’s partner Dan and Joe’s partner Hanaka, and her wide circle of friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her home (R32Y9H7) on Friday the 21st from 2pm with rosary at 8pm. Family home private at all other times please. Breda’s Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday the 22nd in St. Michael’s Church, Timahoe at 12 noon followed by interment in Saint Michael's Cemetery, Timahoe.

Breda's Requiem mass can be viewed (link to follow).

Andrew Geoghegan - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, October 6 of Andrew Geoghegan of Leeds, United Kingdom and formerly of Connolly Street, Mountmellick.

Peacefully. Pre deceased by his parents Tom and Mae, brother Reuben, nephew John. Sadly missed by his brothers Bosco and Tommy, sister in laws Pauline and Claire, nephews Sean, James and Michael, nieces Elaine and Edwina, family and friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick, on Saturday from 4pm. Recital of the Rosary at 6pm. Funeral arriving to St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick, on Monday for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St Joseph's Cemetery.

The Mass will be live streamed on www.mountmellickparish.ie