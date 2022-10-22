Search

23 Oct 2022

Woman caught with parcel at Midlands Prison

Midlands Prison Portlaoise.

Reporter:

Court Reporter

22 Oct 2022 7:33 PM

A woman who admitted attempting to bring contraband into the Midlands Prison has been given a suspended sentence. 

Teresa Walsh, 26, of 43 Ross Road, Enniscorthy, Wexford admitted attempting to convey drugs into a prison on September 13, 2019. 

Sgt JJ Kirby said the substance was analysed and found not to be a controlled substance. He said the defendant had visited the Midlands Prison on the date and “was found in possession of a parcel.” 

Sgt Kirby said the woman “made admissions to carrying the package to the Midlands Prison.” He said she has 32 previous convictions but 31 of these were for road traffic matters. 

A barrister for the accused said he believed the substance was known as Smoke or Bonzai which is sold at headshops. “The substance itself is not a scheduled substance,” he said. 

He said pressure was brought to bear on his client, who is originally from Bristol but living in Wexford, to carry the parcel. “Her windows were smashed in advance of her carrying out this act,” he explained. 

“The issue of contraband in prisons is a serious one,”  Judge Andrew Cody told the sitting of Portlaoise District Court. He said it was in her favour that it wasn’t a controlled substance but people should resist such pressure. “It becomes currency in the prison and feeds the problem,” he explained. 

He sentenced the woman to three months suspended for two years and fixed recognisance in case of appeal.

