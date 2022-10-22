IN PICTURES: Ladies Gaelic Football Club celebrations in Laois

There was a big night of celebration at the Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise for Gaelic Games in Ballyfin as the comunity celebrated the Laois Ladies Gaelic Football Association Junior Championship and League Championship win in 2021 by the Ballyfin LGFA.
Photographer Alf Harvey was at the celebration evening on October 21, 2022 where he captured the overdue celebration on camera for the Leinster Express / Laois Live. For more pictures TAP NEXT or the ARROW.
