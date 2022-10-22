Search

23 Oct 2022

Awful lot of work needed on road at Laois business estate that draws people around Ireland

Road to important Laois businesses in 'very, very bad state'

Remedial measures won't last

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

22 Oct 2022 8:33 PM

More work is needed on the Mountrath Enterprise Park because people from all over Ireland are visiting the location for training.

Cllr James Kelly, Independent, raised shortcomings with the road surface at a recent meeting with council officials. It was the second time in as many months that he had flagged  problems.

He welcomed some remedial measures carried out since September but insisted it does not go fare enough.

“It would need an awful lot more work,” he said.

Cllr Kelly was particularly concerned with a turning area at the end of the cul de sac estate off the Portlaoise road which he said trucks use.

He suggested that no more than 30 metres of tarmac is needed on the road which serves the Metac training firm.

“They are a great company and are training people from all over Ireland,” he said.

He said the remedial measures taken will not work long term.

Cllr Kelly called for action at the Borris-in-Osory Mountmelllick Municipal District Meeting in October.

