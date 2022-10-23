Call for action on dereliction and vacant shops in Portlaoise

A Portlaoise councillor is asking what Laois County Council is doing to tackle town centre dereliction and vacant commercial buildings.

Cllr Thomasina Connell, Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council, has highlighted that Census 2022 showed 2,650 vacant properties across the towns and villages of County Laois on Census night.

She wants the figure on Portlaoise alone, describing the housing crisis there as "chronic" with "almost no properties to rent" and a long list of people on the council's waiting list.

"There have been surveys in Mountmellick and Mountrath. Has there been one in Portlaoise? Even on our Main Street there are still a lot of vacant units that could be occupied," she said.

“It is essential that urgent action is taken to address this issue of vacancy in light of the shortage of housing. We need to get these vacant properties back in use to provide much needed homes for people.

“The shortage of housing in and around Portlaoise is naturally causing property prices to rise to a level that is simply unaffordable for most.

She tabled a motion on the issue, to the October meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley who is chair of the council's Housing Strategic Policy Committee, seconded.

"The surveys found that there are 146 vacant properties in Mountmellick and Mountrath, We need that forensic detail in Portlaoise. I've no doubt it will throw up more vacant properties. I'm disappointed that only one property in Portlaoise town availed of the Repair and Lease scheme and is in use though thirteen more have moved to a further stage," she said.

Cllrs Barry Walsh and Catherine Fitzgerald support the idea of a 'one stop shop' of experts in the council office to help property owners.

"Vacant properties are dragging the whole town down," said Cllr Fitzgerald.

Cllr Connell agrees.

"There was a lot of interest but people are not following through, if we try hold their hands to move applications on, we will be able to combat this situation," she said.

Director of Services Simon Walton replied that there have been two occupancy surveys on commercial premises done in Portlaoise, most recently last January. He said that the Portlaoise Town Team is responsible for the area but the town does not have a dedicated regeneration team.

Laois County Council has committed to its Regeneration Team doing a vacancy survey of Portlaoise, as well as the other towns and villages in Laois.

"In the interim, the vacant homes officer continues to work with owners of properties in Portlaoise who wish to bring properties back to use for residential use," engineer Wes Wilkinson reported.

Cllr Connell is also highlighting a Government grant for turning vacant or derelict houses and shops into homes.

“The recently launched Croi Conaithe – Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant from the Department of Housing aims to part fund the renovation of vacant properties with grants of up to €50,000 available to First Time Buyers once the property has been confirmed as having been vacant for a period of two years and was constructed prior to 1993.

“I am hoping that Laois County Council can encourage property owners to get these properties back into use or if not, that these properties will come to market for sale to allow new owners breath new life back into the streets of Portlaoise and its surrounding towns and villages," Cllr Connell said.

She invites the public to contact her on tconnell@laoiscouncillors.ie or email the council at vacanthomes@laoiscoco.ie

“I hope that these incentives will result in the delivery of homes for the people of Laois and Portlaoise," she said.