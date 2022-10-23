Young Laois doctor accepted as member of Royal College of Physicians

A newly qualified Laois doctor is celebrating being accepted into the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland (RCPI).

Dr Evelyn Fennelly of Ballyfin was recently conferred with Membership of the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland (RCPI).

The ceremony took place in the College’s historic headquarters on Kildare Street in Dublin.

Attending with Dr Fennelly were her proud parents, Mountmellick native Frank and Cathy.

Dr Fennelly is from a family of high achievers, including her sister, teacher Olivia who spent this summer volunteering in Mexico, and her aunt Joan, a long distance sea swimmer in Bristol.

Conferral of Membership of the RCPI recognises the completion of professional examinations taken as part of the training scheme in Internal Medicine.

The Royal College of Physicians of Ireland was founded in 1654 and remains the largest postgraduate medical training body in Ireland.

Dr Fennelly is a graduate of the medical school at NUI Galway and completed her postgraduate training in the Mater University Hospital Dublin, University College Hospital Galway, and the Mayo Clinic Arizona, USA.