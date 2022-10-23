Laois the star of RTÉ Radio documentary this Halloween

The people and history of Laois are starring in a special RTÉ Radio show this Halloween.
RTÉ Radio 1's The County Measure explores the rich culture and identity of Co. Laois.
Join writer and broadcaster Vincent Woods as he traverses the Laois landscape on Bank Holiday Monday.
The County Measure uncovers the vibrant arts, sports, history, heritage and diverse communities of Co. Laois.
Below: Vincent with Laois sporting legend Pat Critchley.
From Portlaoise's plantation fort to rising rock stars Dopamine, Vincent takes a measure of all that Laois has to offer. The County Measure is an RTÉ Radio 1 series that explores the identity and communities of Ireland's 32 counties.
Portarlington band Dopamine with Vincent Woods.
Vincent with Rita Daly and the BRAT group in Portarlington.
Vincent with Philip Crean of Barrowline Cruisers.
The County Measure will be broadcast on Bank Holiday Monday, 31st October at 3pm on RTÉ Radio 1.
