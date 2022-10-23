Three decades of coffee helping hospice care in Laois

Coffee morning for Laois hospice
Laois people are being invited to support a coffee morning that celebrates 30 years of fundraising for vital hospice care for people across thecounty
The annual Borris-in-Ossory coffee morning in aid of the Laois Hospice Foundation will be held in St Canice’s Parish Hall on this Thursday October 27.
The event will take place from 10am to 1pm.
The organisers say this will be the 30th coffee morning in aid of Laois Hospice to take place in the south Laois village.
"The event has always been a great success. Please support this very worthy cause," they say.
Since its inception in 1989, Laois Hospice Foundation has helped to provide a palliative care service for cancer patients, whose illness no longer responds to curative treatment.
The Hospice also provides support for the families of such patients. This care involves doctors, nurses, a team of specialists and the clergy, who are all concerned with quality of life.
