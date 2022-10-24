Death Notices for Laois - Monday, October 24, 2022

Brendan Lyons - Portarlington

The death took place on Saturday, October 22 of Brendan Lyons of Spa Street, Portarlington and formerly of Blackhall Place, Dublin.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Brigid, son Paul and his partner Alison, daughters Michelle and Louise and her partner Sean, grandchildren Craig, Troy, Tia, Jack and Darala, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence (eircode R32 VF57) on Monday evening from 4pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 9:30am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.

Brendan's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Trevor Ennis - Portarlington

The death took place on Monday, October 17 of Trevor Ennis of 50 St Michael's Park, Portarlington.



Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Naas Hospital. Loving son of the late Mall. Trevor will be sadly missed by his loving sister Avril, brother Alex, sons Kalil and Jack and his mother Niamh, aunts, uncles, especially Pat and Christina, godchild Cleo, nephew Killian, extended family and many friends.

Reposing at his residence on Monday, 24th October, from 6pm until 9pm for immediate family only, please. Removal on Tuesday at 12.20pm arriving to St Michael's Church, Portarlington, for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.

Trevor's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Elizabeth Coleman - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Saturday, October 22 of Elizabeth (Betty) Coleman (née McDonnell) of Closutton, Bagenalstown, Carlow and Abbeyleix.



Peacefully at Aut Even Hospital, Kilkenny. Sister of the late Michael, Mona, Pauline, Dympna and Evelyn. Betty will be sadly missed by her husband Seamus, son Jim, daughters Elizabeth and Marion, grandchildren Eilís and Eoin, sons in law John and Michael, sister in law Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home, Bagenalstown on Monday, from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning, arriving at St. Lazerian's Church, Leighlinbridge, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin, at 1.30pm.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on www.leighlinparish.ie

The cremation can be viewed on https://www.mountjerome.ie/garden-chapel-service

Barney Davis - Ballylinan

The death took place on Saturday, October 22 of Barney Davis of 6 The Crescent, Ballylinan.



Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Richard and Anthony, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Sunday and Monday (October 23rd and 24th) from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm each evening. Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Ballyadams for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery.