Major Bank Holiday rail disruption for Laois

Iarnród Éireann is advising customers in Laois that a revised timetable will be in place this October Bank Holiday weekend on all routes.

Commuter services between Portlaoise and Dublin Heuston will involve bus transfers between Portlaoise and Portarlington in both directions between Saturday afternoon and Monday morning at 10.30am.

The national rail carrier is warning that major works between Portarlington and Ballybrophy will result in line closures and alternative arrangements during the weekend.

The line from Portarlington to Ballybrophy between 2.30pm on Saturday, October 29 to Monday, October 31 at 10.30am.

“Due to a series of track and signalling works taking place, the line between Portarlington and Thurles is closed from 2.30pm on Saturday, ensuring that full services will operate at the busiest times of the weekend,” Irish Rail stated.

All services between Dublin and Cork, Kerry and Limerick will be part-replaced by bus transfers, and to a revised schedule, with other services also affected: Services between Cork and Dublin Heuston will operate to a revised schedule, with bus transfers between Thurles and Kildare in both directions.

Direct services between Limerick and Dublin Heuston are cancelled. Journeys between Limerick and Dublin Heuston, involving a change at Limerick Junction, will have bus transfers between Thurles and Kildare, in both directions.

Direct services between Tralee and Dublin Heuston will operate as follows: Saturday: 5.05pm Heuston to Tralee will operate between Mallow and Tralee only - please use Heuston to Cork service to connect at Mallow.

On Sunday the 08.30am Heuston to Tralee will operate with bus transfers between Thurles and Kildare.

Customers are advised to check times before travel at www.irishrail.ie and at the Iarnród Éireann App.

“We apologise to customers for any inconvenience from these essential works,” Irish Rail stated.