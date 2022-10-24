Search

24 Oct 2022

Information Hub officially opened in Portlaoise

Minister Sean Fleming cutting the ribbon. Pic Credit: Paul Moore

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

24 Oct 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois Offaly Education Training Board’s Portlaoise Information Hub was officially opened at the weekend. 

Centrally located in Portlaoise town, the Information Hub enables people to enquire about further education and training (FET) options and drop in and make an appointment with a member of the LOETB Adult Guidance Team. LOETB’s Adult Guidance Service offers free, impartial and confidential guidance and information to students and anyone considering a return to education.

Minister Seán Fleming officially opened the new LOETB Information Hub in Portlaoise town in Lyster Square, Portlaoise on Friday, October 21.

He expressed his delight at having the Information Hub based in the centre of town and spoke of the population growth in Portlaoise in recent years. 

Addressing the Adult Guidance Team in the Information Hub, Minister Fleming said “for people who want to advance their education, increase their career opportunities, you are the link in Laois.”

Chief Executive of LOETB, Joe Cunningham described the Information Hub in Portlaoise as “a great addition to the Further Education and Training Service.” 

“We are pleased to not only welcome the Minister of State, Seán Fleming to officially open the Information Hub, but also it has been wonderful to see so many of the local agencies attend today for the occasion,” he remarked. 

Mr Cunningham emphasised how “important it is to get the message out there that the Hub does not just provide information about our courses, but for anyone who wishes to retrain, reskill, take a different direction from an educational point of view, that they are aware that we have information on all those options for them.”

The LOETB Information Hub has many resources available, including iPads which can be used to research course options independently or with support. Study spaces are available to reserve, where Wi-Fi or devices can be made available.

The Information Hub is a very useful resource where people can access information on education and training options including those provided by LOETB. Programmes are available on a part-time or full-time basis and range from QQ1 Level 1 to 6. LOETB also provides short uncertified programmes in many local communities, in their FET Centres across Laois and Offaly and in local libraries. 

People can gain a greater understanding of progression options available to them through Further Education and Training in LOETB and find out more about the pathways and links to third level colleges. They can also research course options independently, reserve a space to study, or attend online classes.

Anyone wishing to avail of any of these services can drop in to the Information Hub which is open Monday to Friday from 9 am to 5pm. Alternatively call 057 8630093 or email laoisinfohub@loetb.ie

