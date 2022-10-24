Search

24 Oct 2022

Geelong announce big news concerning Portlaoise hero Zach Tuohy

Geelong announce big news concerning Portlaoise hero Zach Tuohy

Reporter:

Express Reporter

24 Oct 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

sport@leinsterexpress.ie

AFL Premiership winner Zach Tuohy will spend a 13th season in Australia after penning a one-year contract extension with the Geelong Cats reports RTE.

Having racked up his 250th AFL appearance in the 133-52 Grand Final win over Sydney Swans in September the Portlaoise man is now in a position to become the most capped Irish AFL player as he currently trails Jim Stynes by 14.

Tom Hawkins and Isaac Smith have also signed one-year extensions, while Tom Atkins and Zach Guthrie have both added a further two years to their deals. More after pic

"We are thrilled that all five of these players have re-committed to our football program for next season and beyond," Geelong general manager of football Simon Lloyd told the club website.

"Zach and Isaac, among a long list of players at our Club, are key reasons why we have been able to achieve what we have this year. Both are experienced big-game players on the field and they drive standards across the club off of it, but equally, they are exceptional people who we are very proud to call Geelong players."

Last Thursday Portlaoise GAA gave Zach a hero's welcome home in Lillys Restaurant and bar among those who attended was the Austrailain ambassdor to Ireland, Ross Munnolly, John O Loughlin and many other Laois GAA stalwarts. You can see pictures from the evening in the below link. 

In Pictures : Portlaoise GAA give Zach Tuohy a warm welcome home

