Super Laois work to be honoured at Community & Voluntary Awards 2022

The selfless and vital voluntary efforts of people in community groups around Laois will be honoured this week at the 2022 edition of the Laois Community and Voluntary Awards.

Hosted by Laois County Council in association with Laois Public Participation Network and sponsored by People First Credit Union more than 240 will gather in Portlaoise on Friday, October 28 for the 13th Anniversary Gala Community and Voluntary Awards, in the Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise.

The Awards are hosted to recognise the tremendous contribution made by community and voluntary groups to life in County Laois.

All nominees will be recognised for making a significant difference within and beyond their local community, through giving of their time, co-operation, their imagination and their hard work to achieve rewards of successful clubs, events and fundraising within the community.

These awards have been judged by PPN Representatives from around Ireland and the eagerly awaited results will be announced on the night.

The Master of Ceremonies on the night is RTE’s Justin Treacy, a native of Emo in Laois.

The organisers would like to thank the corporate sponsor, People First Credit Union, media partner, Leinster Express and the associate sponsors, Creative Ireland, Laois Sports Partnership, Laois Volunteer Centre, Healthy Laois, and Laois Partnership Company.

2022 marks a change in the awards. This year, the categories have been refreshed, to give more people an opportunity to enter. This year includes a new Sports Award. It focuses on groups or schools, who have focused on physical health, increasing the number of people participating in the sport, particularly those with a low participation rate.

Health and Well Being

This new award recognises community health and wellbeing initiatives such as mental health, sexual health, awareness raising and promotion around medical conditions, disorders and disabilities, including opportunities for social connections, increased meaningful daily activities, developing confidence and providing a sense of purpose and positive self-worth for citizens in the community.

Best Kept Residential Area

This award recognises the hard work and dedication shown in residential areas throughout Laois, recognises the great pride people have in their own communities, recognise the value of our biodiversity and continue to put in a huge effort, on behalf of the places where they live.

Junior Volunteer of the Year

This award, supported by the Laois Volunteer Centre, recognises the outstanding contribution young people throughout the county, have made to their local Community. Every community has individuals who are boundless in their energy and determination to get things done.

Arts, Culture & Heritage

This award recognises Groups/Organisations who enhance their local areas, by conserving, protecting and promoting the Arts, Culture and Heritage of their local community through collective creative activities. Examples include: Drama, Music, Literature, Arts, Festivals, Conservation, and Heritage and finally

Social Inclusion

This award recognises Groups/Organisations that actively work in a supportive role in their communities and whose aim is to minimise social exclusion and/or help to improve the quality of life for socially excluded groups. Examples include; Working with the elderly, People with Disabilities, Ethnic Minority, Travelling Community, Young people in transition, LGBTI+ and the Homeless.

Unsung Hero Award

Each group and individual nominated will be presented with a Certificate acknowledging their contribution to the community and voluntary effort in Laois. One of the most anticipated awards each year, goes to an individual, who the judges believe puts in such effort that they can be regarded as somewhat of an Unsung Hero, for the work they do.

SHORTLIST BELOW