IN PICTURES: Laois Vintage hits the €1 million for vital hospice care

A major milestone officially was passed at the weekend when Laois Vintage Ltd presented a cheque for €61,210 to Laois Hospice.
Not only did it represent the 25th year of the run but it also meant that the organisation reached its goal of raising €1 million for hospice care in Laois on its silver anniversary. For more photos taken at the presentation night in Treacy's tap NEXT or ARROW. To read more see below picture.
The event was founded in 1996, and in the 24 years of fundraising Laois Vintage had raised and donated €966,598 to Laois Hospice.
Laois Vintage members targeted 2022 as the year to push through the million mark and they achieved that successfully from the event which was heldon Saturday, August 13 this year.
The cheque presentation was made at Treacy's, The Heath on Friday night last, October 24.
Among those present was Tom Treacy, Laois Vintage President, Noelle Graham, Laois Vintage secretary and treasurer. Mary Delaney, Laois Hospice Chairperson, gratefully accepted the cheque on behalf of the charity thanking all involved in Laois Vintage for their efforts over the last half century.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.