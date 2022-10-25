Search

25 Oct 2022

Laois have a new hurling minor manager as Qualter steps aside

Tom Gannon

25 Oct 2022 1:33 PM

Ballinakill’s Damien Carter has been confirmed as the Laois minor hurling manager for the 2023 season.

Outgoing manager Declan Qualter stepped aside after this year’s campaign ended bringing an end to his two-year tenure which included this season’s fantastic run to a Leinster final appearance against Offaly and All Ireland quarter-final group stages.

Qualter's minors were knocked out by Clare in Cusack park 

Carter was a selector with Qualter for the past two seasons and now has been given the manager’s position.

Carter also managed the Mountmellick hurlers to a historic intermediate final appearance. They will be playing their first round in Leinster this coming Saturday when they face Burren Rangers of Carlow 

He will be assisted by Eddie Downey,  who was over the Laois Celtic Challenge team this season which comprised of U-16 players who didn’t play with the county minor team.

Also joining the management team will be Kevin ‘Rebel’ Power, a native of Johnstown in Kilkenny and who was involved with the Rathdowney-Errill seniors in 2021.

It has been reported that Derek McGrath has also stepped aside from his role with the team 

