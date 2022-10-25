Laois public invited to see windfarm plans for Garryhinch

A new windfarm is being planned between Portarlington and Mountmellick in Laois.

Bord na Móna has invited the public to view its plans for Garryhinch wind farm.

it will be the first time that the company will reveal the number and height of wind turbines proposed on their cutaway bog. The turbines are planned to supply electricity to the Irish grid.

Map below of proposed windfarm area.

"Bord na Móna is proposing to develop a wind farm on Garryhinch Bog - located in counties Laois and Offaly. Garryhinch Bog is adjacent to the communities of Clonygowan and Mountmellick.

"In recent months the project team has advanced the design of the proposed development and now wishes to consult the local community about the proposed draft layout for the windfarm.

"In order to get your feedback on the proposed development, including any queries and concerns you may have, Bord na Móna intend to hold a series of community engagement sessions," the company said.

On Tuesday, November 1, they will hold a session in the CYMS Hall, Cloneygowan, from 5pm to 9pm.

On Wednesday, it will be in Mountmellick Conference Centre, MDA Business Park, also from 5pm to 9pm.

On Thursday, it will be at St Brigid's Community Hall, Garryhinch / Cloneyhurke.

The company began surveys and initial consultations almost a year ago, while a wind monitoring mast is on site for several years.

Bord na Mona said it hopes to incorporate public recreational facilities at the Garryhinch Wind Farm, similar to the 10km walkway, running track and cycleway at the 28-turbine Mountlucas Wind Farm in Offaly.

The Garryhinch project is part of Bord na Mona's ongoing transformation to what it calls a 'climate solutions' company after it ceased peat harvesting and began a programme of bog restoration.

Garryhinch Bog was previously proposed as the site for a reservoir taking water from the Shannon to serve Dublin and the East of Ireland.

Mountlucas, which can generate up to 84 MW of electricity, is currently its only operational wind farm in Offaly but another is under construction and another planned in that county. The company also generates electricity from biogas and aims to become a significant player in the solar energy market.

In Laois, Statkraft Ireland Limited was refused permission to build higher turbines in townlands of Dernacart, Forest Upper & Forest Lower along the N80 between Mountmellick and Killeigh. The impact on the bat population was a main reason for turning the 185 metre structures down.

The public can also view the Garryhinch wind farm plan and submit feedback online, on a dedicated website called www.garryhinchwindfarm.ie