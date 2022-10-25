Search

25 Oct 2022

Laois Ladies make clean sweep of nominations for TG4 Ladies Football Player of the Year

Laois Ladies clean sweep of nominations for TG4 Ladies Football Player of the Year

Reporter:

Express Reporter

25 Oct 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

sport@leinsterexpress.ie

The Intermediate shortlist is made up entirely of players from All-Ireland champions Laois. Mo Nerney, who claimed the ZuCar Golden boot award after finishing as the top scorer in the 2022 TG4 All-Ireland Championships with a total of 5-31.

Aisling Donoher is also nominated after her Player of the Match in the TG4 All-Ireland Final victory over Wexford,

The final nomination went to Erone Fitzpatrick, who scored 4-15 en route to Croke Park glory.

All three players were crucial to the success of Laois Ladies and will all play vital roles if Laois is to perform well in the Senior grade in 2023. Aisling Erone and Mo naturally received nominations for the overall team of the year in their respective positions 

Laois Ladies dominate TG4 Intermediate team of the year following All Ireland glory

The Senior nominations were made up of three players from three separate counties. 

TG4 All-Ireland Senior champions Meath are represented on the Senior shortlist by Emma Duggan, who received a TG4 All-Star award last year.

Kerry star Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, who was the top scorer in the 2022 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship with a haul of 4-24, is also nominated, along with Donegal captain Niamh McLaughlin.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media