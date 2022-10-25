IN PICTURES: Baking as gaeilge on Laois stage in Portlaoise

A big audience at Dunamaise Arts Centre last Thursday 20th October were treated to a taste of the Irish language but also some sourdough bread at 'Arán agus Im', a theatrical performance/installation featuring writer and performer Manchán Magan.
He baked sourdough bread for 70 minutes while offering insights into the wonders of the Irish language - exploring potent words of landscape, terms of intuition and insight, and the many phrases that bring to life the mysterious glory of our natural world. For more pictures tap NEXT or ARROW.
