26 Oct 2022

"It's an exciting time to build a squad" - Damien Carter the new Laois minor hurling manager

Reporter:

Tom Gannon

25 Oct 2022 8:33 PM

Damien Carter has been announced as the Laois Hurling Minor Manager for 2023. The former Laois hurler and Great Bake off contestant had been involved with the minor team for the past two years under Declan Qualter.

Speaking to the Leinster Express/ Laois Live after his appointment today Carter expressed that he is delighted to be involved and has learned a lot from his predecessor. 

"Privileged to be announced as the new minor manager. It's great to be involved, I was involved from as a coach the last two years, and just seeing the trojan work that Declan put in has been inspiring, so look it yeah dying to get going at this stage. 

The Ballinakill man is delighted with the squad depth that will be available to him for selection 

"We still have eight lads from the panel last year, which is a major plus, the under-15s that are coming up are an exceptional squad so there will probably be a few of them that will get the call-up. There are some very nice hurlers coming up from under 16 as well. So it's an exciting time to build a squad and hopefully, we can get the same enthusiasm from the lads that was shown last year. 

Carter is also manager of the Mountmellick team that won this year's Laois Intermediate championship. This weekend they travel down to Carlow to take on Burren Rangers in the opening round of the Leinster Junior Hurling Championship. 

"It'll be a tough task for us down there, we're down a few players due to a  local wedding but look it we will give it our best shot with the players that we have, and hopefully we can represent Laois well. 

Laois have a new hurling minor manager as Qualter steps aside

