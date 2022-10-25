Search

26 Oct 2022

Laois achieving targets to provide Traveller accommodation

Laois achieving targets to provide Traveller accommodation

Rebuilding underway at the Oak Park Halting Site in Portlaoise. Image: Google Maps

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

25 Oct 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois is on target to deliver accommodation to its Traveller residents, according to a new report.

Laois County Council has carried out a review on its four year Traveller Accommodation Programme, and found it is exceeding the targets it set back in 2019 for providing homes.

The council had set a target in the 2019 - 2024 plan to provide 37 standard local authority houses, and an extra three bays at the only Portlaoise halting site, Oak Park on the Knockmay Road. 

Angela McEvoy is the Director of Services for Housing.

"The programme has targets and objectives. The Department of Housing asked us to review it after two years as is normally done. We have already achieved a lot of our targets. There are 37 units already achieved in providing housing for the Traveller population.

"We have over delivered on our accommodation, we had 37 to achieve, we now have 50. The refurbishment of Oak Park should be completed by the end of 2024. We're on target," Ms McEvoy said.

She gave the update to the October meeting of Laois County Council, asking that the programme be approved to continue into next year unchanged.

Reviews were carried last July and last November, in conjunction with Laois Traveller Action Group. 

Laois public invited to see windfarm plans for Garryhinch

'Nearly' no more room in Laois for Ukrainian war refugees warns council chief

They had assessed the current needs of 21 Traveller families living in Laois, and all 21 had expressed a preference to get a standard local authority house. 

One other family requested 'single instance housing' and this house is in the process of being bought by the council.

"This will facilitate the transfer of four families in standard local authority housing, in need of a transfer on the grounds of disability, overcrowding and downsizing," the review states.

The program was proposed by Cllr Paschal McEvoy and seconded by Cllr John King.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media