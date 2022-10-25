Search

26 Oct 2022

Laois council holds minute's silence for Creeslough and Rock of Dunamase tragedies

The Rock of Dunamase in Laois

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

25 Oct 2022 11:33 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois County Council has held a minute's silence for the victims of the Creeslough explosion in Donegal, as well as for a tragic death in Laois that happened on the same sad day.

Ten people were killed in the Donegal village in an explosion at a filling station on Friday October 7, while at the Rock of Dunamase in Laois, an American tourist Laura Jones died and her husband was seriously hurt when they were hit by a driver at the small carpark.

All were remembered at the October monthly meeting of the local authority.

The Cathaoirleach Cllr Thomasina Connell proposed the minute's silence, in recognising "the incredibly sad loss" at Creeslough.

Cllr Willie Aird requested that it also be for the fatality at the Rock of Dunamase.

"It was a very sad occasion, these people had come to Laois as visitors," he said.

The council also offered sympathies to several staff members on the death of members of their families over the past month.

News

Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

