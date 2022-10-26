Accused of producing knife during midlands town row

Man alleged to have produced kitchen knife during dispute on Main Street in Offaly town
A 36-year-old man who allegedly produced a kitchen knife in the course of a dispute in offaly has been placed on bail.
Ruslan Cotofan (36), Main Streeet, Daingean, was charged with producing the knife in a dispute on Main Street, Daingean on June 2022.
Sgt James O'Sullivan applied for a six week adjournment while he awaits DPP directions at last week's sitting of Tullamore District Court.
Judge Andrew Cody noted that Mr Cotofan was working in a meat factory full time and his take home pay was far less than the minimum wage. Pay slips and a bank account were furnished for the purposes of legal aid.
Mr Cotofan was remanded on continuing bail until December 7, 2022.
