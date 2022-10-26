Laois Offaly Gardai seize electric trike

Pic credit Laois/Offaly Garda image of the vehicle
Laois Offaly Gardai seized an unusual electric vehicle they discovered driving in the midlands.
Gardai said: “Offaly Roads Policing recently seized this vehicle for being driven without Insurance, or driving licence.”
“It is an electric tricycle with 1.5kw power which is an MPV under the road traffic act and requires to be insured and a driving licence to use on the public roads,” Gardai explained.
