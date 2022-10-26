Death of Sr Paula O'Dwyer - a well known teacher in Portlaoise

The death has taken place of Sr. Paula O’Dwyer, in her 103rd year, and formerly of the Presentation Sisters Portlaoise.

Sr. Paula was a teacher in the Sacred Heart Primary School in Portlaoise for over forty years, teaching the Junior Infants.

In that capacity she was the teacher who met each little pupil on their very first day in school and she gradually got them accustomed to the disciplines of school life.

A naturally kind and loving person with a bubbling personality, she is dearly remembered for her kindness and forbearance by all who passed through her hands.

Sr Paula died peacefully in the care of staff of Shalom Nursing Home, Kilcock, Co. Kildare.

She was pre by her parents James and Elizabeth, her brother Jack and sister Mary. Deeply regretted by her cousins especially Helen, Presentation Community, relatives, past pupils and friends.

Reposing in Shalom Nursing Home, Kilcock on Thursday, 27th October 2022, from 3pm to 4.30pm, followed by removal to St Peter and Paul Church, Portlaoise arriving at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, 28th October 2022, at 12 noon, followed by burial in St Peter and Paul cemetery. Funeral may be followed on www.portlaoiseparish.ie