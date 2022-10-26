Abusive in Portlaoise pizzeria

A man who was drunk and abusive in a pizza shop and stole alcohol from Dunnes Stores has been jailed for 21 days.

Joseph Bowe, 43, of 1 Folkscourt, Johnstown, Kilkenny admitted being drunk and disorderly at Mizzoni's Pizza, James Fintan Lalor Avenue, Portlaoise on July 17 last. He also admitted stealing alcohol valued at €13.40 from Dunnes Stores on the Mountmellick Road in the town on June 7 last.

Sgt JJ Kirby said the man was shouting and causing a disturbance at 12.30am in Mizzoni’s Pizza in July. He said the goods were recovered in relation to the theft of alcohol.

Solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said his client was currently serving a sentence in the Midlands Prison. He said his client has difficulties with alcohol. “He is also a man who has mental health difficulties,” he added.

Mr Fitzgerald told the sitting of Portlaoise District Court that his client was due for release from prison in November.

Judge Andrew Cody sentenced the man to 21 days in prison. “He will be out by Christmas,” he told Mr Fitzgerald. “I hope you look after yourself,” he added.