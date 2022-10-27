Unique chair made by Laois man goes on national display

A unique chair be emerging furniture designer Seán Ryan, from Portarlington has been selected for display at the National Museum of Ireland (NMI) as part of the exhibition Our Irish Chair: Tradition Revisited.

Seán is currently studying on the B.Sc. in Furniture Design and Manufacture programme at ATU Connemara, Letterfrack, Co Galway (formerly GMIT - Letterfrack).

He designed and crafted his own interpretation of a three-legged chair that was chosen by a panel of adjudicators from the National Museum of Ireland, ATU Connemara and the Office of Public Works. The chair is now on display at the National Museum of Ireland - Country Life, Turlough Park, Castlebar, Co Mayo, from October 2022 to March 2023.

The work came about through a partnership initiative between the National Museum of Ireland and ATU Connemara which challenged furniture design students to respond to examples of chairs in the national collections and design a piece of furniture for the modern home. The students were inspired by a particular Irish chair type known as the Tuam or Sligo chair.

Seán's unique take on the Sligo/Tuam chair is called 'Cathaoir ÓRíain'. It features a floating seat, cigar shaped legs, clean lines and a striking V-back to fit seamlessly into the modern 21st century home. MORE BELOW PICTURE.



The National Museum of Ireland recently hosted a special event at Turlough Park to celebrate the significant contribution of ATU Connemara to the exhibition, which was originally launched during difficult circumstances when strict COVID-19 public health restrictions were in place.

Speaking at the event, Paul Leamy, Head of Centre for ATU Connemara, National Centre for Excellence in Furniture Design and Technology, said: “We were delighted to work with the National Museum of Ireland on this exciting project. Our students were challenged to respond to a stimulating design brief. The final chair designs are impressive contemporary interpretations of the original Tuam/Sligo chairs, but yet are thoughtful in paying respect to the masters of the past.”

Clodagh Doyle, Keeper of the Irish Folklife Collection at the NMI – Country Life, said: “It is inspiring to see how these emerging designers applied such creativity, skill and commitment to their individual works. I think that speaks immediately to the visitor when considering these beautiful pieces of furniture. It is especially engaging to see how these modern interpretations are so striking and vibrant yet still manage to evoke a sense of a timeless and enduring design passed down through the generations by dedicated craftspeople.”

Our Irish Chair: Tradition Revisited is on display at the National Museum of Ireland - Country Life, Turlough Park, Castlebar, until March 2023. Admission is free. Visit www.museum.ie for further information.

About Our Irish Chair: Tradition Revisited

Our Irish Chair: Tradition Revisited explores a distinct group of chairs, which have been collected by the Museum for almost a century. The chairs are on display together for the first time alongside the work of established artists and designers as well as makers of the future who have been inspired by the chair type. The exhibition considers the place of the ‘Tuam’ or ‘Sligo’ chair in the story of Irish design. The Tuam or Sligo chair has a triangular seat and a narrow back that is immediately distinctive. One leg extends in a single piece of curved wood to form the back of the chair. The chairs are typically made from oak or ash and some have armrests.