27 Oct 2022

€5.7 million for Laois community and business projects but county gets a lot less than Offaly

Five year Leader funding for Laois Partnership revealed

€5.7 million for Laois community and business projects €600 k less than Offaly

Laois Partnership staff, Karen Bambrick, Mary Keane, Liam Ramsbottom and Minister of State, Frank Feighan in Portlaoise

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

27 Oct 2022 2:33 PM

Laois is getting €5.7 million in funding from the Government and the EU to support community and business projects over the next five years but the amount received is less than neighbouring Offaly.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has announced the details of the €180 million LEADER Programme for 2023-2027.

LEADER, is a rural development programme co-funded by the EU which aims to meet the needs of rural communities and businesses. The programme supports private enterprises and community groups in rural areas.

Minister Humphreys' Department says the major investment will support thousands of locally-led rural development and enterprise projects over the next five years. This allocation is in addition to the €70 million already provided for LEADER for 2021 and 2022, bringing the total allocation for the seven year LEADER programming period of 2021-2027 to €250 million.

Laois Partnership Company has welcomed the announcement by Minister Heather Humphries of €5.7m in funding which will be made available under the Rural Development Programme for Co Laois.  

Laois Partnership Company delivers the Rural Development Programme in Laois and Chairman Peter O’Neill said the new funding is a welcome boost to communities and individuals throughout the County.

"This is good news for the rural economy generally and for Laois in particular.  We have been highly successful in running the Rural Development Programme and it’s predecessor, the LEADER programme in County Laois over the past 25 years.  This funding brings the amount received in Laois to almost €30 million over the lifetime of the Programme.

"This announcement will ensure that the programme’s success will continue and will support businesses, communities, jobs and the quality of life in Laois,” he said in a statment.

Laois Offaly TD Sean Fleming, Minister of State in the Department of Finance, also welcomed the money. MORE BELOW COUNTY BREAKDOWN.

"Laois Partnership have been doing excellent work in running the LEADER programme in County Laois in recent years and I look forward to them continuning in this role for the coming period 2023-2027.

"I look forward to Laois Partnership applying and being approved to continue in their existing role in administering this new round of funding.

"Rural development and supporting rural enterprises is a core belief and value for myself and Fianna Fáil.

"Funding streams like LEADER are imperative to supporting rural communities and enterprises across Laois and has been a very successful project for Laois.

"I look forward to the successful implementation of the €5.7 million LEADER programme for Laois commencing as early as possible in the new year," he said.

Minister Humphreys announced that interested parties will have until Friday 16th December 2022 to submit their Expression of Interest (Stage 1).

All groups that are successful in Stage 1 will be provided with funding to assist with the costs associated with developing a Local Development Strategy in Stage 2 of the process. A fund of €2 million has been ring-fenced for this purpose which will commence in early 2023.

Interested parties can now apply by visiting the Department’s website and downloading an application form via the following link: www.gov.ie/en/service/ 87e09-leader-programme-for- rural-development/

Completed Expressions of Interest forms must be submitted by email only to leader2327@drcd.gov.ie no later than 5.30pm on Friday 16th December 2022.

The Department of Rural and Community Development will host an information webinar for all interested parties on 10th November 2022.

