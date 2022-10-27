Fleming welcomes boost in funding for local sport projects

Sean Fleming T.D. Minister of State in the Department of Finance welcomes the news that Sport Ireland has today announced €114,500 funding for Laois to Boost Sport and Physical Activity Measures through the Local Sports Partnership Network.

Inclusivity is core within sport and this funding will help engage people with a disability, women and girls and those who are educationally disadvantaged.

Funding for Laois is as follows:

Community Sports and Physical Activity Hubs: €60,000

The objective of these hubs is to bring local people together and provide a home for local clubs and sports organisations and will focus on Community sports, School Community Sports and Outdoor Community Sports. These hubs will operate within Laois Sports Partnership.

Youth Leadership: €15,000

For the development and delivery of youth leadership training for young people providing a stepping stone into employment, education or training. Also will help develop trained volunteers with the delivery sport and recreational initiatives in their communities.

Volunteer Supports: €13,000

To assist individuals volunteering in disadvantaged communities or with people with disabilities to gain physical activity skills for example coaches, leaders, referees.

Sports Inclusion Disability Projects: €26,500

This funding is help reduce barriers for people with a disability with the provision of sports equipment, and minor infrastructure works to increase participation.

"This funding will further promote and develop sport amongst those experiencing disadvantage and allow them enjoy the benefits of sport and physical activity which will improve their personal health and wellbeing." said Fleming

"I look forward to Laois Sports Partnership putting this funding to great use in our communities and I would like to acknowledge the excellent work by Laois Sports Partnership as they continue to provide these projects and supports in our communities.