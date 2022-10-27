Laois houses allocated in June empty due to snag list - council told

Three houses that were allocated in June have yet to be occupied because a snag list hasn’t been completed, a councillor has claimed.

Cllr Aisling Moran made the claim at a recent meeting with councillors and Laois County Council officials about houses in Killeen.

“When I asked why are these being held up all the time, I am being told the builder has to do the snag list.

“We are in a housing crisis and there is three houses sitting empty there in Killeen,” she remarked.

"She said one lady had placed all her belongings in storage and returned home to her mothers in anticipation of the move. She cannot afford to keep it in storage any longer," Cllr Moran told the latest meeting of Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District.

Cllr Moran contrasted the the public and private sector.

“In the private world if you don’t come in on time there is a penalty. In the public world, if you don’t come in on time it’s like, ah don’t worry about it,” she said.

Cllr Ben Brennan supported his colleague and said he believed it was wrong.