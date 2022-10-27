Tractor fans of all ages invited to steer to Laois this Halloween weekend

Image by Thomas McSparron from Pixabay
Laois is the place to be for grown up tractor lovers and kids this weekend in the village of Errill which is hosting a special charity fundraiser.
The 2022 Errill Charity Tractor run is raising funds for to benefit are the Irish Heart Foundation and the Nation Council for the Blind Ireland.
It also features the kids charity tractor run also takes place on Sunday, October 30. Registration is taking place at the church car at 11:30am. Kids race starts at 12 noon. €2 entry. Prize is a voucher for Ken Black's Shop. It is also in aid of the NCBIand Irish Heart Foundation.
There'll be plenty of sweets and treats for the kids. Hope to see you all there. MORE BELOW LINK.
The event takes place on Sunday, October 30 next. Registration for the grown up's run starts 11am with the run kicking off at 1pm. It will be followed by auction, bbq, raffle and live band at Ray's Bar. €20 per tractor.
