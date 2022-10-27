Search

27 Oct 2022

Laois GAA Fixtures for this weekend

Laois GAA Fixtures for this weekend

Reporter:

Tom Gannon

27 Oct 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

sport@leinsterexpress.ie

28-10-2022 (Fri)

Laois Shopping Centre U20 Hurling Championship Group A Round 3                                                                              Borris in Ossory 19:00 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton V Rathdowney Errill

Laois Shopping Centre U20 Football Championship Group A Round 2                                                                            LOETB CoE 19:30 Portlaoise V Graiguecullen                                                                                                                Stradbally GAA 19:30 Stradbally Parish Gaels V St Joseph's

Laois Shopping Centre U20 B Football Championship Group A Round 2                                                                  O'Dempsey's 19:00 O'Dempseys V Killeshin

29-10-2022 (Sat)

AIB Leinster Club Junior Hurling Championship Round 1 (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)                        Netwatch Training Centre Fenagh 15:00 Burren Rangers (Carlow) v Mountmellick (Laois)

Laois Shopping Centre U20 Football Championship Group B Round 2                                                                        Courtwood 15:00 Courtwood Emo v Portarlington

Laois Shopping Centre U20 B Football Championship Group A Round 2                                                                                The Harps 15:00 The Harps v Crettyard/Spink                                                                                                          Ratheniska 15:00 Park Ratheniska v Na Fianna Og

Laois Shopping Centre U20 B Football Championship Group B Round 2                                                                        Clonaslee 15:00 Clonaslee St Manmans v The Heath                                                                                                Ballylinan 15:00 Ballylinan v Ballyfin Gaels

30.10.2022 (Sun)

Laois Shopping Centre U20 B Hurling Championship Group A Round 3 - TBC                                                                Castletown 12:00 Castletown v Ballinakill Ballypickas

Laois Shopping Centre U20 Hurling Championship Group A Round 3                                                                            Camross GAA 14:00 Camross v Clough-Ballacolla

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media