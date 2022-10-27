Laois GAA Fixtures for this weekend

28-10-2022 (Fri)
Laois Shopping Centre U20 Hurling Championship Group A Round 3 Borris in Ossory 19:00 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton V Rathdowney Errill
Laois Shopping Centre U20 Football Championship Group A Round 2 LOETB CoE 19:30 Portlaoise V Graiguecullen Stradbally GAA 19:30 Stradbally Parish Gaels V St Joseph's
Laois Shopping Centre U20 B Football Championship Group A Round 2 O'Dempsey's 19:00 O'Dempseys V Killeshin
29-10-2022 (Sat)
AIB Leinster Club Junior Hurling Championship Round 1 (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary) Netwatch Training Centre Fenagh 15:00 Burren Rangers (Carlow) v Mountmellick (Laois)
Laois Shopping Centre U20 Football Championship Group B Round 2 Courtwood 15:00 Courtwood Emo v Portarlington
Laois Shopping Centre U20 B Football Championship Group A Round 2 The Harps 15:00 The Harps v Crettyard/Spink Ratheniska 15:00 Park Ratheniska v Na Fianna Og
Laois Shopping Centre U20 B Football Championship Group B Round 2 Clonaslee 15:00 Clonaslee St Manmans v The Heath Ballylinan 15:00 Ballylinan v Ballyfin Gaels
30.10.2022 (Sun)
Laois Shopping Centre U20 B Hurling Championship Group A Round 3 - TBC Castletown 12:00 Castletown v Ballinakill Ballypickas
Laois Shopping Centre U20 Hurling Championship Group A Round 3 Camross GAA 14:00 Camross v Clough-Ballacolla
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.