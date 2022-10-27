High hopes for Laois Tidy Towns teams at national awards

Laois will be well represented at the National Tidy SuperValu Towns Awards when they take part in Dublin on October 28.

Members of Tidy Towns Committees in Portlaoise, Abbeyleix and Durrow will be in the RDS when the winners of the various categories and overall prizes are revealed and presented with prizes.

Abbeyleix has been vying for the top prize in recent years. Last year the committee was among a select few in Dublin to collect the Ireland’s Tidiest Small Town Award. It was presented at a scaled back ceremony due to Covid-19 so they'll be hoping to celebrate again in the company of a much bigger crowd in Dublin on Friday.

The Portlaoise contingent won a silver award in 2022 have put in major efforts in recent years.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys will be announcing and presenting the awards with SuperValu MD Ian Allen.

The results book and individual adjudication reports for all the Laois committees that entered this year will be available from 1pm online at the SuperValu Tidy Towns website HERE.

They will also be posted to each committee for arrival on November 1.

You can tune in to the Tidy Towns Facebook livestream page on Friday at 12pm to see the Awards Ceremony, where the pride and passion of TidyTowns Committees across Ireland will be celebrated. To watch tap the link HERE