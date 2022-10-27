Memory Lane: Watch highlights as Laois faced off against Tyrone in the 1998 All Ireland Minor Final

Johnny Behan, Laois, in action against Cormac McAnallen, Tyrone. All Ireland Football Minor Final, Tyrone v Laois, Croke Park, Dublin. Picture Credit: Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE
Laois had some fantastic minor teams in the mid to late 90s. When they met Tyrone in the 1998 the Laois Minors were going for three in a row having beaten Tyrone and Kerry in 97 and 96.
Unfortunately, it wasn't to be for the young O'Moore men as they lost the game 2-11 to 0-11. However, you can watch the highlights of that game below courtesy of Twitter page @slickervideo
Tyrone beat Laois #GAA— SlickerVideo (@SlickerVideo) October 26, 2022
All Ireland Minor Final '98 #RTE pic.twitter.com/e9DDf0u3Zx
