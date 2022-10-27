Laois towns in the dark as multiple streetlights go unrepaired

As clocks go back next weekend and dark evenings arrive, Laois towns are about to be plunged into further darkness due to broken streetlights, according to many county councillors.

Some six councillors all agree that the contractor for maintaining the 10,000 public streetlights in Laois is not doing the job well enough.

Cllr John King was first to complain to Laois County Council, at their October meeting.

"Rathdowney is in total darkness. At least 10 or 12 lights are out. Our service from people doing the lights is anything but good. It's not fair on businesses paying rates," he said.

His comment sparked a deluge of complaints from others.

"The bottom square in Portlaoise is in total darkness. It's an absolute disgrace. We've gone completely backways. The system hsa completely fallen apart again. Lights need to be put back on immediately," said Cllr Willie Aird.

"I asked at the last meeting for an update. A lot of our towns are in darkness. There is no response from the contractors," Cllr John Joe Fennelly said.

"We have the same problem in Stradbally. Lights are out for six months. There is a complete breakdown. I haven't seen a light fixed in six months, " agreed Cllr Paschal McEvoy.

"They used to be done in a fortnight, 95% of them. This year, it's six to eight months, the whole thing is down. Eight weeks ago I reported one and it's still not done," said Cllr Padraig Fleming.

Cllr Noel Tuohy is concerned for a woman with poor vision.

"A lady who is visually impaired approach me about three lights in a row down the town, that are not working outside her house," he said.

Meanwhile in Ballyroan, Cllr Barry Walsh said that the lights along one side of the street are too dim to reach the other side. He said the issue was raised at a Tidy Towns meeting.

Director of Services Simon Walton said that penalties may be imposed on the contracted company.

"I am very disappointed if the situation is as bad as it is portrayed," he said.

He undertook to have each of the three Laois Municipal Districts examined by a senior engineer.

The streetlight maintenance is contracted out to one company. Cllr Aird asked if it they have to wait for the tender to be over before finding another. Cllr Aisling Moran suggested creating an App where any tradesperson can register to fix a reported issue.

Mr Walton said their choices are limited.

"There are limited numbers of service providers, it is a small playing field, but we do retender regularly. I've heard what you've said. There are performance targets in the contract. It they are not met, there are penalties. We need to ensure they are providing that service," he said.

He said it is an ESB Networks safety rule that only one contractor is permitted to fix them.