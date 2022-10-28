Search

28 Oct 2022

Forensic expert to give clues on how science solves crimes when he speaks in Portlaoise

Forensic expert to give clues on how science solves crimes when he speaks in Portlaoise

Don’t miss out on your chance to join Midlands Science for an evening of crime science with Brian Gibson of Forensic Science Ireland in Portlaoise at the Killeshin Hotel.

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

28 Oct 2022 9:33 AM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The application of science to solving murders and a variety of other crimes is set to be explored when an expert in the field speaks in Laois as part of Midlands Science Week.

After two years of online delivery due to the impact of Covid 19, the Midlands Science Festival is back this year all across the midlands, with a range of activities for all age groups.

Running from November 13th to November 20th, the Midlands Science Festival is back in person and one of the highlights  include an evening in Portlaoise about the science involved in solving crimes.

The organisers say it is widely acknowledged now that science plays a key role in solving crime and some of the most popular tv shows and podcasts explore how this works. You will have a chance to discuss this work in person on Friday November 18th at the Killeshin Hotel in Portlaoise.

Brian Gibson of Forensic Science Ireland will share how his work helps solving crimes in Ireland and he will also explore his recent work on drugs, sexual assault and related issues.

The forensics expert  has spent his career working in crime and forensic science and has a wealth of scientific information and stories to share, how science can make a difference in fighting crime.

Due to the issues which will be discussed at this event, this event is over 16s only. An area at the event will be set up as a crime scene with clues for attendees to use to solve the crime, using the QR code reader on their smartphones.

The crime scene will be live from 7pm on the night. A similar event was held for the Midlands Science Festival six  years ago and sold out in one day with a waiting list in operation,

So attendees to this event are encouraged to book early and to let Midlands Science know if they can’t attend, so tickets can be reallocated.

Forensic Science Ireland is an associated office of the Department of Justice. The people working at FSI are mainly trained scientists and analysts supported by administration staff. They work together to deliver to best international standards, independent expert opinion, advice, training and research to support the Irish Criminal Justice system.

Abusive in Portlaoise pizzeria

Established in 1975 to provide a scientific service to the Criminal Justice System by analysing samples submitted from crime scenes and providing expert evidence in criminal trials, FSI embraces the ever increasing advances in forensic science and continues to fulfil their remit in Ireland’s criminal justice system.

€5.7 million for Laois community and business projects but county gets a lot less than Offaly

Five year Leader funding for Laois Partnership revealed

Booking for the event is now open  and all details are available on www.midlandsscience.ie and on social media channels. The Midlands Science Festival is supported by Science Foundation Ireland, as part of national Science Week.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media