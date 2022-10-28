Overnight rainfall causes rail delays in Laois

Heavy overnight rainfall has caused rail delays in and around Laois this morning.
Irish Rail said there were reports of flooding on the line at Ballybrophy which has caused delays.
On Twitter, Irish Rail stated that: “The 07:17 Portlaoise/Heuston service is delayed departing Portlaoise this morning by approximately 30 minutes due to operational issues caused by bad weather conditions.”
“Services through Ballybrophy are experiencing delays of up to 45 minutes this morning due to reports of bad weather conditions. This is affecting services in both directions through Ballybrophy,” Irish Rail stated.
Irish Rail is providing updates in relation to the delays on Twitter and on its website at https://www.irishrail.ie/en-ie/news/service-updates
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.