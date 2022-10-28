Death Notices for Laois - Friday, October 28, 2022

Noel Ramsbottom - Timahoe

The death took place on Thursday, October 27 of Noel Ramsbottom of Orchard, Timahoe.



Peacefully in his 90th year at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise in the company of his loving family. Predeceased by his brothers Sean, Fr. Pat, his sister in-law Mary. Sadly missed by his brother Billy, sister in law Brid, nieces, nephews, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his brother Billy's residence (R32EE30) Garryglass, Timahoe on Saturday at 2pm with recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Whelehan Funeral Directors on Sunday at 9.45am to arrive at Saint Michael's Church for 10.30am Requiem Mass. Interment to follow in Saint Michael's Cemetery, Timahoe.

Bridget Connolly - Stradbally

The death took place on Wednesday, October 26 of Bridget Connolly (née O'Hearne) of Ballymaddock, Stradbally.



Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in the care of Matron and Staff of St Vincent's Hospital, Athy, Co. Kildare. Dearly beloved wife of the late, John Connolly. Predeceased by her husband, John, brothers, Paddy, Tom and her sister, Kitty. Sadly missed by her sisters Peggy, Teresa and May. A very special aunt missed by all her nephews and nieces.

Bridget will repose at the Presentation Chapel, Stradbally from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm on Friday evening (28th October 2022). Funeral Mass will take place at 12 noon on Saturday (29th October 2022) in the Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally and afterwards Bridget will be laid to rest in Oakvale Cemetery, Stradbally.

Sr. Paula O'Dwyer - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, October 25 of Sr. Paula O'Dwyer of Portlaoise and Kilcock, Kildare.



In her 103rd year, formerly of Presentation Sisters Portlaoise. Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff of Shalom Nursing Home, Kilcock, Co. Kildare. Predeceased by her parents James and Elizabeth, her brother Jack and sister Mary. Deeply regretted by her cousins especially Helen, Presentation Community, relatives, past pupils and friends.

Reposing in Shalom Nursing Home, Kilcock on Thursday, 27th October, from 3pm to 4.30pm, followed by removal to St Peter and Paul Church, Portlaoise arriving at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, 28th October, at 12 noon, followed by burial in St Peter and Paul cemetery. Funeral may be followed on www.portlaoiseparish.ie

Brigid Walsh - Ballyroan

The death took place on Tuesday, October 25 of Brigid Walsh of Ballyking, Ballyroan.



Peacefully at Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home.Sadly missed by her sisters Mary, Nellie(Ellen), and Kathleen, brothers Peter, Jim and Ned, sisters in law Kathleen, Dympna and Imelda, brothers in law Willie, Jonas and Seamus, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends

Reposing at her brother Jim's residence Ballyking R32V803 from 4pm on Thursday afternoon. Prayers at 7.30pm on Thursday evening. House private on Friday morning. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am in St. Brigid's Church Ballinakill which can be viewed on the link https://www.ballinakillknockparish.com/. Burial afterwards in St.Brigid's Cemetery.

Calum Sean Dougan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, October 25 of Calum Sean Dougan of Carlow Town and formerly Portlaoise and Randalstown, Co. Antrim.

Unexpectedly. Dearly beloved son of Martin and Emma, and brother of Hayley and Daniel. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken grandparents Danny and Alison, Aunts Laura, Danielle and Dervla, Uncles Eamon and Kieran, all his cousins and his entire family circle and friends.

Calum's remains will leave Marrion's Funeral Home, 12A Main Street, Randalstown, on Friday morning at 11.40am to St MacNissi's Church for 12noon Requiem Mass. Interment immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. The funeral service may also be viewed on the parish webcam on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-macnissis

If you would like to pay your respects to Calum and his family, Marrion's Funeral Home will be open Thursday between the hours of 12noon-2pm and also 7pm-9pm.

Philip O'Brien - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, October 24 of Philip O'Brien of 4 Ashley Gardens, Portlaoise and Athy.



Peacefully, in the Regional Hospital Portlaoise surrounded by his family. Sadly missed by his sisters, Chris (O'Connor), Mary (O'Brien) and Patricia (Berry). Also his nieces, nephews, brother in law, his cousin Ned Martin, neighbours and friends.

Philip will repose in the Presentation Chapel Stradbally on Thursday evening at 6pm with recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Whelehan Funeral Director's on Friday morning at 10.15am to arrive at Saint Michael's Parish Church, Athy for 11am Requiem Mass which will be live streamed on churchlink http://wwwparishofathy.ie/

Cremation service to follow in Newlands Cross crematorium, Dublin at 2.20pm. Philips cremation service will be live streamed on https://www.d trust.ie/location/Newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html