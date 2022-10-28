Former Laois Minister makes stage acting debut

Some might say that every politician is a performer, but a popular retired Laois Minister has made his proper debut on the stage.

Former Minister of State and Laois Offaly TD John Moloney took to the stage in his home town of Mountmellick this week.

He is among the cast of The CASE, The cast of The CASE, by Ballyfin playwright Frances Harney. Full cast list below.

John Moloney will play Sir Hugh Clewman in Friday’s performance.

"John is delighted to make his acting debut on the stage of The Mountmellick Arts Centre and to be part of a wonderful troop of local players," Frances said.

The play itself is debuted on stage this Friday and Saturday, October 28 and 29, in Mountmellick Arts Centre theatre.

It was first scheduled to be performed in March 2020, but was cancelled with the pandemic.

A limited number of seats are still available for Friday night’s performance.

Tickets are on sale on Eventbrite … https://bit.ly/3z1jsnc

‘The Case’, Cast List

Relatives of Sir Hugh Clewman:

Sir Charles Carmine: J.P. Dunne

Wife, Lady Scarlet Carmine: Geraldine Fitzpatrick

Daughter, Rose Carmine: Marie Claire Burke

Daughter, Ruby Carmine: Annie Phelan

Mrs Apricot Tangerine: Mary Heaney

Son, Cecil Tangerine: Paul Gilligan and Ray Killeen

Servants at Clewman Castle

Butler, Sam Russet: Larry Ryan

Cook, Olive Moss: Sheelagh Coyle

Nurse, Sally Sage: Gemma Dunphy

Gardener, Mossy Green: Tommy Dunne

Maid, Pearl Blanche: Carole Maher

Daughter, Lavender Blanche: Anne-Marie Colgan

Nanny, Mabel Teal: Mary Cashin

Friends and Business Associates of Sir Hugh Clewman

Professor Nicholas Slater: Ken Molloy

Reverend Theobald Cobalt: Brendan Connolly

Wife, Sable Cobalt: Zeta O’Neill

Arthur Amaranth: Liam O’Neill

Wife, Fuchsia Amaranth: Vikki Byrne

Ash Marengo: Sean Connolly

Son, Rick Marengo: Kevin O’Rourke

Detectives

Inspector Silver: J.P. Cahillane

Fetlock Bones: Brendan McEvoy

Lieutenant Cobumbo: T.J. McCann

Inspector Clueno: Tom McGrath

Detective, Miss Marvel: A.C. Reynolds

Crime writer, Jessica Fresher: Tríona O’Rourke

Visitors to Clewman Castle

Girlfriend to Ash Marengo, Lilac Taffy: Aoife Harney

Boyfriend to Nurse Sage, Sandy Brown: John Duffy

Thief one, Rob: John McEvoy

Thief two, Buff: Fergal Dooley

Lawyer, Cyan Steel: Gerry Reburn

Parishioner One, Ethan Greenfield: Enda Gilligan

Parishioner Two, Trevor Blackman: John Fingleton

Parishioner Three, Erica Whitefold: Gráinne Linden