Search

28 Oct 2022

Former Laois Minister makes stage acting debut

Former Laois Minister makes stage acting debut

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

28 Oct 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

Some might say that every politician is a performer, but a popular retired Laois Minister has made his proper debut on the stage.

Former Minister of State and Laois Offaly TD John Moloney took to the stage in his home town of Mountmellick this week.

He is among the cast of The CASE, The cast of The CASE, by Ballyfin playwright Frances Harney.  Full cast list below.

John Moloney will play Sir Hugh Clewman in Friday’s performance.

"John is delighted to make his acting debut on the stage of The Mountmellick Arts Centre and to be part of a wonderful troop of local players," Frances said.

The play itself is debuted on stage this Friday and Saturday, October 28 and 29, in Mountmellick Arts Centre theatre.

It was first scheduled to be performed in March 2020, but was cancelled with the pandemic. 

Be an early bird to the Forest Fest fun in Laois next summer

Return of popular Laois GAA club's Halloween Pumpkin Patch

A limited number of seats are still available for Friday night’s performance. 

Tickets are on sale on Eventbrite … https://bit.ly/3z1jsnc

‘The Case’, Cast List

Relatives of Sir Hugh Clewman:
Sir Charles Carmine: J.P. Dunne
Wife, Lady Scarlet Carmine: Geraldine Fitzpatrick
Daughter, Rose Carmine: Marie Claire Burke
Daughter, Ruby Carmine: Annie Phelan
Mrs Apricot Tangerine: Mary Heaney
Son, Cecil Tangerine: Paul Gilligan and Ray Killeen

Servants at Clewman Castle
Butler, Sam Russet: Larry Ryan
Cook, Olive Moss: Sheelagh Coyle
Nurse, Sally Sage: Gemma Dunphy
Gardener, Mossy Green: Tommy Dunne
Maid, Pearl Blanche: Carole Maher
Daughter, Lavender Blanche: Anne-Marie Colgan
Nanny, Mabel Teal: Mary Cashin

Friends and Business Associates of Sir Hugh Clewman
Professor Nicholas Slater: Ken Molloy
Reverend Theobald Cobalt: Brendan Connolly
Wife, Sable Cobalt: Zeta O’Neill
Arthur Amaranth: Liam O’Neill
Wife, Fuchsia Amaranth: Vikki Byrne
Ash Marengo: Sean Connolly
Son, Rick Marengo: Kevin O’Rourke

Detectives
Inspector Silver: J.P. Cahillane
Fetlock Bones: Brendan McEvoy
Lieutenant Cobumbo: T.J. McCann
Inspector Clueno: Tom McGrath
Detective, Miss Marvel: A.C. Reynolds
Crime writer, Jessica Fresher: Tríona O’Rourke

Visitors to Clewman Castle
Girlfriend to Ash Marengo, Lilac Taffy: Aoife Harney
Boyfriend to Nurse Sage, Sandy Brown: John Duffy
Thief one, Rob: John McEvoy
Thief two, Buff: Fergal Dooley
Lawyer, Cyan Steel: Gerry Reburn
Parishioner One, Ethan Greenfield: Enda Gilligan
Parishioner Two, Trevor Blackman: John Fingleton
Parishioner Three, Erica Whitefold: Gráinne Linden

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media