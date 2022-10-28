Laois Offaly Gardai seize drugs valued at over €4,000

Pic Credit: Laois Offaly Gardai
Laois Offaly Gardai arrested three people and seized drugs valued at over €4,000 yesterday.
The seizure resulted from a Garda operation to tackle ongoing criminal activity by targeting those involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in Offaly.
“This was a joint operation conducted by Detective Gardaí from Tullamore and Birr along with the Laois Offaly Divisional Drug unit. Over €4,000 worth of drugs were recovered and three people have been charged with drugs offences,” Gardai stated.
“This operation was conducted as part of An Garda Siochana’ s #operationtara continued commitment in Co Offaly to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks at all levels,” Gardai added.
