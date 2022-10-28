Search

28 Oct 2022

Laois man features in new series of popular RTÉ show

Laois man features in new series of popular RTÉ show

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

28 Oct 2022 2:33 PM

A Laois farmer features in the first edition of the new series of RTÉ’s popular farming and rural affairs programme, Ear to the Ground, which is back for its 30th run.

In Episode 1 Darragh McCullough investigates whether farming can really meet its short-term emissions targets without reducing the national herd. Ella McSweeney takes a closer look at the Green Beetle and Helen Carroll visits a Solar Farm in Co Cork.  

Episode one of Ear to the Ground asks if can farming really meet its short-term emissions targets without reducing the national herd and if so where is the roadmap to achieve that?

Bruce Thompson is a successful dairy farmer in Co Laois who features in episode one. The show explains how he practices the most technical offsetting measures to help in the farming sector reduce emissions by 25% by 2030 to help stem global warming.

But Darragh McCullough finds out that even Bruce can only reach 14% reduction without reducing his herd. A move he's not prepared to make voluntarily.

The Green Beetle also features. The producers say nature based solutions are increasingly being used throughout agriculture to solve common farming problems. Docks are native plants which are very common across Ireland. But they can be problematic for farmers, who frequently use herbicides to kill them.

Ella McSweeney meets Louis and Siobhan Ward who farm in Mayo and are championing an alternative approach...by breeding the native green dock beetle and selling them to farmers to use to replace herbicide.

The third item in episode one is Solar Farming;

With over 42% of Ireland's Renewable energy comes from onshore Wind farming, but when it comes to harnessing
the power of the sun, we are lagging behind. But some farmers are embracing the prospects of farming energy alongside their crops and animals.

Helen Carroll meets Michael Quirke from Aghada in Co. Cork to see his mixed farming enterprise. She walked the fields where barley once grew but is now home to over 10,000 solar panels with the capacity to power over a thousand homes and saving over 4,000 tonnes of Carbon.

Donegal native appointed as new Bishop of Ossory

A native of St Johnston, Fr Niall Coll will leave his role as Parish Priest of Tawnawilly having been chosen by Pope Francis as the new Bishop of Ossory

This season Ear to the Ground will explore the issues, challenges and opportunities facing Irish farmers and rural
dwellers.

Ear to the Ground is produced by indiepics for RTÉ and is broadcast from the 7th of November through until March.

Programme one will be broadcast on Thursday, November 3 on RTÉ One - 7pm. It's repeated on Sunday at 1.10pm.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media