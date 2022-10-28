Abbeyleix loses out to Clonakility as Ireland's Tidiest Small Town

A Laois town has lost its 2021 title of being Ireland's Tidiest Small Town.

Abbeyleix was selected as one of two finalists for the title in the 2022 SuperValu Tidy Towns national final, along with Clonakilty in Cork.

Clonakilty took the honours this year, but Abbeyleix has the title of being runner-up, as well as winning yet another Gold medal and being the Laois County winner.

The award ceremony took place in Dublin on Friday lunchtime, October 28.

Elsewhere in Laois, Portlaoise won a Silver medal again.

Ballacolla won a Highly Commended award and came second in the County Award.

Durrow has won a Highly Commended award in the Young Persons in Tidy Towns category with a cash award of €1,000. It took third in the County Award.

Portarlington has won a special endeavour award which was given for having the biggest score improvement in Laois.

See marks for each town below.