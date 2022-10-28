Watch: Floods in Coolrain

A screenshot of the rising waters
Overnight rain delayed trains and led to flooding in Coolrain this morning.
Colin Donnery captured this clip in Coolrain following the deluge.
The school boat #Laois pic.twitter.com/p9w1j2AdvS— Colin Donnery (@cdonnery) October 28, 2022
