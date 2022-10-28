Laois Community and Voluntary awards returns to reward vital volunteers

People who are making a vital contribution to their communities right around Laois descended on the Midlands Park Hotel on Friday, October 28 to have their work recogised at the Laois Community and Voluntary Awards.

The 13th edition of the event which is hosted by Laois County Council, in association with Laois Public Participation Network with being sponsored by People First Credit Union once again celebrates the incredible work of volunteers in Laois.

The 2022 edition sees 57 individuals and groups nominated across seven categories.

The aim of the event is to honour people like them in communities all over Laois and all that they achieved. The organisers say that without the work of volunteers, life in our county wouldn’t exist to the same standard that it does.

The organisers welcomed the nominees to the event

"It is clear from the volume of nominations received this year, that the work of the volunteer is noticed and acknowledged throughout Laois. The judges were very impressed this year by the ongoing commitment of so many people who work together and achieve so much with so little. Your efforts are a prime example of how local communities are making a real and practical difference to the quality of our lives and it is people like you who make Laois a better place to live.

"Laois County Council, together with Laois PPN and People First Credit Union congratulates you all and wishes to thank you sincerely for such dedication and volunteerism across Laois," they said in advance of the awards being announced.

The event was also made possible by long term media partner, the Leinster Express and our associate sponsors – Laois Volunteer Centre, Laois Sports Partnership CLG, Laois Partnership Company, Creative Ireland Laois, Healthy Laois and the Sports section of Laois Co Co and the Business Support Unit, Laois Co Co. It is also backed by Laois County Councillors.

Minister of State Sean Fleming, Deputy Brian Stanley, Deputy Charlie Flanagan, Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council, Cllr. Thomasina Connell, Chief Executive of Laois County Council, Mr. John Mulholland and Director of Services with responsibility for Community Development, Mr. Donal Brennan were welcomed to the event along with all the nominees, their supporters as well as guests and sponsors.

Spink Comhaltas and Viva la Minella from Manila, Philippines provided the musical entertainment on the night.

