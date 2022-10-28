Search

29 Oct 2022

Winner of the Laois Community & Voluntary Award Health and Wellbeing Category #laoisawards.

Laois Community & Voluntary Award Social Inclusion Category

Health and Wellbeing Award

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

28 Oct 2022 11:33 PM

The Portlaoise Mens Shed has won the Health and Wellbeing Award at the Laois Community and Voluntary Awards 2022.

The judge in this category said that Portlaoise Men’s Shed stood out for a few reasons, it displayed a real commitment to improving the quality of life of men in their community.

The judge said their intergenerational projects and creative approach were a real winner and their long term vision of having their own purpose built space and set it up as an example of best practice is inspiring.

Paddy Buggy of Laois PPN presented the winners with a Galway Crystal Trophy and prize-money of €500.

The runner up in the category supported by is SOSAD Laois. Clive Davis of People First Credit Union presented the runner up prize in this category worth €250.

The following is the full list of nominees in the Social Inclusion section who also received Certificates of Achievement for their contribution to their communities.

  • SOSAD Laois
  • Portlaoise Mens Shed

The award was presented with the award at a gala reception in the Midlands Park Hotel on Friday, October 28.  

This is the 13th year of the awards which were hosted by Laois County Council in association with Laois Public Participation Network and sponsored by People First Credit Union.

The award is sponsored by People First Credit Union and by Laois County Council's Sports & Leisure department.

The Leinster Express / LAOIS LIVE is honoured to be the media partner.

 

