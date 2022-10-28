Search

29 Oct 2022

Laois Community & Voluntary Award Unsung Hero #laoisawards

Laois Community & Voluntary Award Unsung Hero Category

Unsung Hero Category.

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

29 Oct 2022 12:33 AM

Liz Clear from Mountmellick has won the Unsung Hero Award at the Laois Community and Voluntary Awards 2022.

The judges had high praise in their citation for the winner of the final award of the night.

“Described as a ‘superhero’ in the community, this person has for years played a fundamental role in their local and wider community. They go above and beyond, are selfless and a true inspiration," they said.

Laois Offaly TD and Minister of State at the Department of Finance Seán Fleming had the honour of presenting the award to the 2022 winner who is the Chairperson of the Laochra Laois special Olympics Club.

A total of 12 people living in Laois were nominated for the Unsung Hero Award in 2022. This accolade is awarded for significant contribution made by an individual to life in their own local community and beyond.

The following is the full list of other nominees in the Unsung Hero section who also received Certificates of Achievement for their contribution to their communities.

Andrew McQuillian 
Fr. Thomas O'Reilly PP
Sean Murray
Kay Butler
Liz Clear
Damien Nee
Bernie Phelan
Anthony Tynan
Paul Quail
Bosco Lawler
Margaret Geoghegan
Aisling Donoher
Evan Reid
Geraldine Galvin

The award was presented with the award at a gala reception in the Midlands Park Hotel on Friday, October 17.  

This is the 13th year of the awards which were hosted by Laois County Council in association with Laois Public Participation Network and sponsored by People First Credit Union.

The Leinster Express Laois Live is honoured to be the media partner.

 

News

